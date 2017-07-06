NZWSI Market Report: Wool market eases

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 16:24

New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s CEO, Mr John Dawson reports that the predominantly short second shear offering from the North Island saw the shears ease, with oddments and the limited offering of longer shears and fleece wools dropping significantly. Of the 9300 bales on offer 74 percent sold.

Poor style coarse fleece was generally unchanged. Longer coarse shears were 5 to 8 percent weaker with the majority of the offering, shorter types 2 percent cheaper.

End of season lambs fleece ranged from firm to 3 to 4 percent dearer.

Oddments were generally 4 to 7 percent easier with better styles affected the most.

Next sale on 13 July comprises approximately 6,800 bales from the South Island.