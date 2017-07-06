NZWSI Market Report: Wool market eases

|
[ login or create an account ]
New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s CEO, Mr John Dawson reports that the predominantly short second shear offering from the North Island saw the shears ease, with oddments and the limited offering of longer shears and fleece wools dropping significantly. Of the 9300 bales on offer 74 percent sold.
Poor style coarse fleece was generally unchanged. Longer coarse shears were 5 to 8 percent weaker with the majority of the offering, shorter types 2 percent cheaper.
End of season lambs fleece ranged from firm to 3 to 4 percent dearer.
Oddments were generally 4 to 7 percent easier with better styles affected the most.
Next sale on 13 July comprises approximately 6,800 bales from the South Island.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.