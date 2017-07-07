Two more through in Bayer Viticulturist of the Year competition

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 10:37

Congratulations to Anthony Walsh from Constellation who became the Bayer Marlborough Young Viticulturist of the Year 2017 on Thursday 6 July. At 29 this was the last year Walsh could enter so he was more determined than ever to take out the title this year as it was his last opportunity to go through and represent Marlborough in the National Final. He is thrilled all his hard work paid off.

Matthew Gallop, also from Constellation, took out second place and Shannon Horner from Marisco came third, so a great achievement for both of them too.

Congratulations also goes to Laurie Stradling from Kaimira Estate, Nelson. He also competed and needed to achieve the very high standard required to go through to represent Nelson in the National Final. He achieved this so is delighted he will now be competing in this prestigious competition. Also aged 29, he was determined to get through to the finals.

This means there will be a total of six contestants in the National Final- the largest number yet.

The other contestants were: Josie Maher, Wither Hills; Blair Elliot, Matua; Andrew Jeffries, Giesen and Daniel Warman, Constellation.

The Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year competition continues to grow in numbers and standard. The calibre of the contestants is increasingly high which is fantastic for the future of the New Zealand wine industry.

The Marlborough competition was held at the beautiful Giesen, Wallace Vineyard and the awards dinner at Wither Hills. It was a freezing cold day, but contestants warmed up outside as they took part in the physical, practical elements of the competition or by the fire inside whilst they undertook the theoretical question.

The Biostart Hortisports attracted a large crowd at lunchtime and everyone enjoyed the delicious BBQ provided by Fruitfed Supplies.

Jamie Fitzgerald, world-class adventurer, gave a very inspiring speech at the dinner, regaling stories from his intrepid journeys crossing both the Antarctic and Atlantic Ocean.

The national winner not only gains the title of Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year, but an amazing prize package of $2000 cash, a $5000 AGMARDT travel scholarship, a Hyundai Santa Fe for an entire year, wine glasses and a leadership week where they meet some of the top leaders in the New Zealand wine industry. They also go on to represent the wine industry in the Young Horticulturist of the Year Competition.

The next regional competition is Central Otago on Friday 14th July.