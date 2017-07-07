Organic food for all

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 11:41

For too many Wellington families, good food choices are just not an option. With record fruit and veg prices in the supermarkets and rising housing costs, many Wellingtonians are being forced to eat cheap, poor quality food.

Organic Boxes, a Wellington company delivering fully certified organic food, are bringing holistic thinking to the fight against poor health, poverty and climate change.

"We're calling it Food For All." said Richard Bacon, owner of Organic Boxes.

"It's quite simple really. For every organic box we sell in Wellington, we're giving an organic box to a Wellington family struggling with these hard times. Poor food leads to poor health which only makes a bad time worse for these guys."

"The great thing is that by giving fresh certified organic produce to a struggling family, we're instantly doubling the demand for certified organic food for our growers and the more organic food that is grown the more the environment gets replenished. It's a win for everyone."

"Every free box is our Organic Basic Box, not some left overs no else wants, and it includes recipes to help prepare nutritious meals, so people don't just have a box of ingredients."

Founded in 2009 in Wellington, Organic Boxes delivers certified organic food to the home throughout the Wellington region. They minimise waste by asking customers to pre-order and this ensures that their produce is the freshest available sometimes being less than 12 hours from harvest. Their produce comes from mainly local growers in the Wairarapa, Kapiti Coast and Nelson and they also supply a full range of certified organic eggs, milk, cheese, chicken and store cupboard grocery items. Delivery is free over $70 in Wellington.

All their packaging is collected and reused or recycled through agreements with the packaging manufacturers and the delivery fleet is being switched over to fully electric vehicles.