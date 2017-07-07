Yachting New Zealand and Lawson’s Dry Hills wines a great match

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 11:54

The New Zealand sailing fraternity have had plenty to celebrate in recent days and can now do so in style after a partnership between Yachting New Zealand and Lawson’s Dry Hills wines was signed last week.

Lawson’s Dry Hills have become the official wine sponsor of Yachting New Zealand for the next three years. Just as matching wine is important when it comes to dining, this partnership is also destined to be a great match with both parties committed to excellence and innovation.

As a Marlborough producer with strong distribution abroad and at home, Lawson’s Dry Hills are also committed to local communities. The partnership will see them connect with sailing clubs around the country.

"There has never been a more exciting time to join New Zealand’s sailing fraternity," Lawson’s Dry Hills group marketing manager, Belinda Jackson said. "With our own love of sailing here in the Marlborough Sounds and our extensive range of wines, we are delighted with the opportunity this partnership presents and we look forward to supporting Yachting New Zealand at every level."

The Lawson’s Dry Hills’ label was launched 25 years ago. Today, the company’s wines include Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and their famous Gewurztraminer, all made from fruit grown in the Wairau, Waihopai and Awatere Valleys.

"There are many fine vineyards in New Zealand but this partnership with Lawsons Dry Hills is a perfect match for all occasions," Yachting New Zealand chief executive David Abercrombie said. "With both organisations having similar strategies, Yachting New Zealand looks forward to what the future holds.

"There are certainly exciting times ahead with the America’s Cup coming to New Zealand and an expectation of growth in the marine industry. We look forward to sharing in the opportunities and ongoing success of Lawson's Dry Hills."