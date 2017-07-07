Flick Electric wins Supreme prize at Wellington Gold Awards

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 13:26

Market disruptor Flick Electric has claimed top honours by being named Supreme Winner at the Wellington Gold Awards, in a spectacular black tie gala event at the TSB Arena last night.

The Wellington Gold Awards celebrate excellence and enterprise in Wellington’s businesses, showcasing business talent and capability.

The fastest growing electricity retailer was also the recipient of the Cyber Gold award.

Flick Electric was founded in August 2014 and sells power to almost 23,000 customers throughout New Zealand at the wholesale price. Their world-first, personalized, online tools enable customers to receive a price signal from the market, which they can respond to and effectively choose the price they want to pay for power.

Reflecting on the win, Chief Executive Steve O’Connor says "We are incredibly humbled by this award. It’s a real testament to three years of hard graft in a very competitive industry. I’m so proud of what we have achieved in terms of providing transparency and fairness for our customers in an otherwise traditionally analogue industry.

"We couldn’t have done this without our customers - they have believed in us from the start and we are proud of the fact we’ve helped save our customers more than $8 million by giving them the tools to keep tabs on the changing price of electricity."

Flick Electric is available to New Zealand households with a smart-meter in every major metropolitan area in the North Island, as well as Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown.