Broadband builds underway in more towns

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 15:17

Communications Minister Simon Bridges has welcomed the start of the Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) build in Picton, Horotiu, Thames, Dargaville and One Tree Point, as the extension to the Government’s UFB programme gathers pace.

In January the Government announced an investment of $300 million to extend UFB to another 423,000 New Zealanders across a further 151 towns.

"Having access to fast and reliable broadband is critical to growing our regional economies and to New Zealand’s future," Mr Bridges says

"Over one million New Zealand households and businesses already have access to fibre. Our plan to extend UFB is now underway in eight towns and areas, with Picton, Horotiu, Thames, Dargaville and One Tree Point starting this month," Mr Bridges says.

"Once the UFB build is completed by the end of 2024, approximately 85 per cent of New Zealanders will have access to speeds of close to 1000 Megabits per second.

"This means more productive businesses, improvements to health care through video-conferencing between doctors, specialists and patients, and improved access to online resources for students and teachers," Mr Bridges says.

Further information, including a full list of the towns and other areas that are receiving access to fibre in each region and an indication of timing for the UFB rollout, is available at www.broadband.govt.nz.