Gilpin Travel expansion creates new Australasian role

Eugene De Villiers who founded award winning reward, incentive and event management business, Extra Mile Company (EMC), has confirmed he is passing over the reins after two decades.
De Villiers, who sold the business earlier this year, has been consulting to the new owners, Simon and Keely Hilton.
On 15 July, De Villiers will commence a newly created role at Gilpin Travel as General Manager, Engagement Strategy, Australasia.
Keith Sumner, Managing Director, Gilpin Travel said of the appointment; "Being able to work with someone of Eugene’s caliber and harness his considerable industry knowledge and renowned creativity across our business on both sides of the Tasman was an opportunity that I simply couldn’t pass up on."
De Villiers said of his new role; "I am really excited about this new challenge and can’t wait to get my teeth into it. Yes, I still have my own teeth!"
