Gold Award winners a credit to Wellington business culture

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 16:24

Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency Interim Chief Executive Derek Fry congratulated the winners and nominees of the 2017 Wellington Gold Awards, awarded last night.

"These companies remind us why at WREDA we find Wellington’s business community so inspiring to work with. Succeeding through innovation, ambition and determination, they’re fantastic examples of what gifted business people can achieve here in Wellington."

Mr Fry said winners reflected Wellington’s distinctive sector strengths.

"Whether they’re working on apps, electronics, sheet metal, or peanut butter, this year’s Gold Award winners are smart teams creating high-value products and services. This intelligence, agility and forward-thinking is typical of Wellington’s leading businesses, and will serve the region well in our fast-moving global economy."

My Fry said the cultural components of the Gold Awards also showed Wellington’s business community takes an integrated approach to creating value.

"By recognising outstanding practice in team culture, sustainability, safety and vibrancy, alongside commercial success, we celebrate that business in Wellington is personal, as well as profitable.

The winners and nominees in these categories make a huge contribution not just to Wellington’s economy, but to our community as well. They, and many others like them, help ensure Wellington is one of the best places in the world to live, work and create your future."

Mr Fry said he was proud that WREDA had supported numerous 2017 Gold Award winners and nominees through the Regional Business Partner programme, Creative HQ, LookSee Wellington, and other initiatives.

"I’d also like to congratulate the Wellington Gold Awards organisers and sponsors, for another fantastic year showcasing Wellington business success stories."