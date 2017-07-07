Six decades of style: iconic Fiat 500 turns 60

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 20:12

The legendary and iconic Fiat 500 - the world’s original city car - celebrates its 60th birthday this month.

Rolling off the production line at Fiat’s Mirafiori plant in Turin for the very first time on July 4 1957 the groundbreaking model quickly became a global phenomenon and went on to achieve cult status.

During its first production run, which finally ended in 1975, almost four million 500s were sold internationally, a staggering 400,000 of which can still be found on Italian roads today.

More than 5000 of the original Fiat 500 spent their lives in New Zealand, either imported or more often locally assembled in Otahuhu where production peaked at 800 a year, and in 1964 one Fiat 500 even found itself helping in Antarctica at New Zealand’s Scott base.

After two decades in retirement the 500 was reimagined and reborn to enormous critical acclaim and huge commercial success in 2007.

Perfectly capturing the spirit, charm and personality of the original and packaging with state-of-the-art technology, the second generation became a phenomenon and cult collector’s car in its own right.

To date more than two million sales of the second-generation model have been achieved worldwide and the model has won more than 40 top industry awards including World Car Design of the Year in 2009.

Throughout its lifespan, and all incarnations and special editions, one thing has remained true - the Fiat 500 has always been at the forefront of automotive style and fashion.

In its most recent form, the model has led the way in car personalisation, providing a huge range of interior and exterior accessories and enhancements that allow buyers to tailor a car that perfectly reflects their personality and sense of style.

Back in 1960 the Fiat 500 was the cheapest new car in New Zealand, priced at 499 pounds. Today in New Zealand the Fiat 500 is available in five versions starting at $19,990 plus on road costs for the Fiat 500 Pop and $29,990 plus on road costs for the open top Fiat 500C Cabriolet. The 500 has even grown up into an SUV, with the Fiat 500X on sale in New Zealand from $22,990 plus on road costs.