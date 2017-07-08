Pool of The Year Award winners announced

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 14:35

Mayfair Pools are proud to announce the winning swimming pools for the annual Pool of the Year Awards for 2017.

Mayfair Pool agents from all over New Zealand gathered in Rarotonga for the 43rd annual conference. Mayfair Pools have had a long association with the Cook Islands, building swimming pools there for several decades.

Mayfair Pools are very pleased to announce the winning swimming pools for 2017. The prestigious winner of the Platinum 2017 Pool of the Year Award went to Mayfair Pools Central Otago, a family run business based in Cromwell. Second place with a Gold Award is Mayfair Pools Northland and third place with a Silver Award is Mayfair Pools Marlborough.

The Mayfair Pools system was invented in Hawkes Bay by the Atkins brothers (Colin and Keith Atkins). A contract for building a swimming pool led the brothers to develop a revolutionary system for making fibreglass swimming pools.

Keith Atkins, Mayfair Pools founder commented "we were delighted by the high standard of workmanship of the swimming pool entries and it shows a true dedication to the Mayfair Pools systems".

Today the company is one of the largest swimming pool builders in New Zealand, building swimming pools throughout New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Other swimming pool winners are;

Most Pool Renovations for the Year

Silver Award Mayfair Pools Wellington

Gold Award Mayfair Pools Hawkes Bay

Platinum Award Mayfair Pools Canterbury

Most Improved Agent (Sales)

Silver Award Mayfair Pools Wellington

Gold Award Mayfair Pools Northland

Platinum Award Mayfair Pools Wairarapa

Agent of the Year (Most New Pool Sales)

Silver Award Mayfair Pools Canterbury

Gold Award Mayfair Pools Hawkes Bay

Platinum Award Mayfair Pools Auckland North

Pool Renovation of the Year

Platinum Award Auckland North

Commercial Pool of the Year

Platinum Award Mayfair Pools Northland

For further information visit, www.mayfairpools.co.nz