New face of shareholder activism - Simplicity pushes diversity

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 06:45

Simplicity KiwiSaver, the nonprofit KiwiSaver provider which owns shares in the Top 50 listed companies in NZ, has written to all Top 50 CEOs advocating for full diversity in its Board and Senior Management within 5 years.

Diversity can be across gender, ethnicity, age or ability in the manner which bests suits each company.

"It’s not up to us to tell the companies what diversity should mean to them, but it will be obvious when you see photos of the board and management when it’s been achieved," said Simplicity founder Sam Stubbs.

Companies have been asked to submit a plan within six months, and fully implement it within five years.

The planning phase complements new NZX requirements for reporting on diversity. A five year implementation allows diversity to be incorporated into Board rotation and management development programmes.

"Progress, or lack thereof, will be obvious within a year. Companies embracing diversity will be applauded. If there's no progress, then as a shareholder there are a range of options open for us to take action," said Mr Stubbs.

Mr Stubbs said that Simplicity’s status as an investor in all New Zealand’s Top 50 companies had motivated its interest in being an activist shareholder, focussing on the long term interests of those companies.

In terms of its interest in diversity, Simplicity will publish an annual diversity scorecard for all companies, which will be made widely available.

High profile economist Shamubeel Eaqub has recently joined the Simplicity Board, and will be spearheading this initiative, with AUT diversity researchers assisting with research and data analysis.

Research shows that, over time, companies with diversity in management and governance significantly outperform companies with less diverse representation.

Only 4% of CEOs and Chairpersons of NZX 50 companies are women. Only 13% of Directors are women. Even fewer are Maori, Polynesian or Asian. This contrasts with public sector boards, where significant progress has been made through a dedicated programme to increase diversity. Public sector boards now have 43% women Directors with 45% of senior leadership roles within the public sector held by women.

"Even Australia has more women on boards than NZ. How can a country which gave women the vote first be behind the Aussies", said Mr Stubbs.

In recent visits to the CEOs of the NZX50, Simplicity was encouraged by the positive response to Simplicity stepping up to be an activist shareholder representing Kiwisavers.

A common complaint from the CEOs was the lack of support from traditional shareholders for long term decision making, with too much focus on short term dividends.

Mr Stubbs said the rejuvenated Shareholders Association was doing admirable work in advocacy, and that Simplicity would be focussing on longer term environmental, social and governance issues.

"Our members will be invested for up to 40 years, so we have a very long term view," said Mr Stubbs.

"It’s simple. If companies focus on the best decisions for the long term, NZ will have more jobs, better pay and higher KiwiSaver returns" he said.

As a KiwiSaver manager, we have a golden opportunity to help shape the role our largest companies will play in our future. Diversity is a clear first priority", said Mr Stubbs.

KiwiSaver is predicted to be at least $200 billion by 2030. With an estimated $100 billion invested in New Zealand, KiwiSavers will increasingly own a substantial amount of New Zealand’s listed companies.

"Slowly but surely, KiwiSavers are buying back New Zealand, and we intend to make sure their long term interests as investors are protected," Mr Stubbs said.