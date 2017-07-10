Feriza's set to bring Ottoman opulence to Auckland this July

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 09:33

Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter is welcoming exciting new restaurant Feriza’s to the neighbourhood this July. The venue will bring a splash of Ottoman opulence to the waterfront, with an emphasis on shared dining, and modern twists on dishes the Ottoman region is famous for.

The restaurant is a gift from restauranteur, Alex Isik, to his elder sister Feriza. Feriza helped her brother achieve his goal of travelling to New Zealand from Turkey, enabling him to forge a life for himself within Auckland’s hospitality industry. Feriza remained in Turkey to earn enough for her own ticket to join Alex in Auckland where she has made her mark as a talented chef.

"The restaurant was the perfect way to say thank you, and to express my love and gratitude," explains Alex. "Feriza’s is the result of our twenty years creating Ottoman dishes together, inspired by our grandmother’s cookbook."

Gozleme will be one of the stars of Feriza’s menu. This traditional dish is the first thing that their mother taught them to cook - and is what ignited Alex and Feriza’s passion for cooking.

"I’m looking forward to seeing Aucklanders falling in love with this dish just like Alex and I did when we first tasted it in Turkey," smiles Feriza. "We believe Auckland is ready for a taste of the Ottoman, and a warm, Turkish welcome. We want everyone to feel like family when they walk through the doors. I want our guests to feel at home, and as satisfied as we did eating our grandmother’s food."

Alongside the mezze-focused menu, an extensive drinks list will be available. This will include cocktails inspired by the Ottoman, using traditional ingredients, such as pomegranate, Turkish apple and the Middle Eastern spirit Raki. Traditionally enjoyed with dishes to be shared, Raki is all about adding to the dining experience with its drinking etiquette.

"We are excited to share a few Ottoman customs with diners," says Feriza. "Raki is very Turkish and having people sit around the Mastik Table and learn how to prepare and drink it is a great way to kick off an evening of fun and laughter!"

Feriza’s will be open all day, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Feriza’s will be located at 7/12 Jellicoe Street, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland.