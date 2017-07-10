Aviation training mart for next Warbirds Over Wanaka event

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 11:55

Applications are already being received from New Zealand aviation training organisations wishing to be part of the Aviation Training Mart at next Easter’s Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow.

Airshow organisers are dedicating a marquee to companies which specialise in aviation-related training - whether as pilots, engineers or in other associated aviation careers.

Warbirds Over Wanaka Event Manager, Mandy Deans, expects the Mart will appeal to a wide range of airshow visitors.

"You may just want to learn to fly for fun or you may want to check out the various full-time aviation career options. Having the various training organisations under one roof should allow people to assess the various options, find out the costs and the pathway forward," says Mandy.

Carlton Campbell, Aviation Safety Adviser at Civil Aviation Authority of NZ says in support of this initiative:

"I would encourage flight training providers to take up the opportunity to participate at Warbirds Over Wanaka with a display stand, given the considerable number of flight training enquiries that were directed at CAA staff during WOW 2016."

Along with the Aviation Training Mart the RNZAF recruitment bus will also be at the Airshow with lots of information regarding a career in the air force.

Those companies wishing to be part of the Aviation Training Mart should contact us on mandy@warbirdsoverwanaka.co.nz or +64 3 443 8619.

The 30th anniversary Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held on March 30th, March 31st and April 1st. Information and tickets are available from www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com