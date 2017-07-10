The Co-operative Bank launches Online EFTPOS

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 15:04

Co-operative Bank launches Online EFTPOS The Co-operative Bank today launches Online EFTPOS to their internet banking and mobile app customers.

The new service enables customers to shop online for goods and services, and pay using their own money from their own transactional account - rather than using a credit card.

With online shopping growing exponentially in New Zealand, The Co-operative Bank is excited to be offering a new way for its customers to pay online as quickly and easily as possible.

When a customer shops online at a store offering Online EFTPOS, after adding items to their shopping cart, they can choose Online EFTPOS as the payment method. They’ll then get an authorisation message to their mobile banking application or internet banking and once they’ve confirmed the payment that’s it.

Online EFTPOS makes use of the banking app’s own security protocols so users know their money is safe.

"Making life easier for our customers and changing banking for good is what we’re all about at The Co-operative Bank and with Online EFTPOS we’re taking this one step further," says Chief Executive David Cunningham.

Online EFTPOS was developed by Paymark, New Zealand’s leading digital payments provider and is backed by the company that delivers EFTPOS to millions of New Zealanders quickly and easily every day.

"Having The Co-operative Bank on board means we can extend the service to more New Zealanders and give those customers more control over their money and spending. As retail moves more into the online space it’s vital New Zealanders get to move with it, to get the best of what’s on offer," says Paymark’s Chief Executive Officer, Liam O’Reilly.