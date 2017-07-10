Landcare Research announces new directors

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 15:09

Landcare Research New Zealand Ltd chair Jane Taylor is pleased to announce three new directors have been appointed to the board of the Crown Research Institute.

Minister of Science and Innovation, the Honourable Paul Goldsmith, has appointed Ngarimu Blair, Kate Wilkinson and John Rodwell to the board.

Their appointments are effective from 1 July, 2017 until 30 June, 2020.

Ms Taylor said the new appointments bring a diverse range of experience and governance skills to the boardroom table.

"We are enjoying an important phase in Landcare Research’s history as we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year and our new directors are all strong leaders with a diverse range of skills. We welcome them to the board.

"Landcare Research is experiencing a period of growth, due to successes in contestable science funding and partnerships and support from the commercial sector.

"We have an important contribution to make towards New Zealand’s continued prosperity and preservation of our treasured environment through excellent research and science.

"Our new directors will help us build on this success and help the nation reach important goals in the Predator Free and agribusiness sectors."

Mr Blair is a Board member of Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities National Science Challenge and director and deputy chairman of NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust.

He is also a director of NgÄti WhÄtua (Whai Rawa), chairman of the NgÄti WhÄtua Treaty Settlement Protection Team, and founder and director of Pale Blue Dot Communications.

The Honourable Kate Wilkinson is a former Member of Parliament (2005-2014) and Cabinet Minister, who held the Conservation portfolio. She also has a background in law and farming and is a current Environment Court commissioner.

Mr Rodwell is an experienced director with a background in corporate finance, investment banking and investment in agribusiness.

He is a currently Executive Chairman and co-founder of Kintore Dairy Farm, a 490 hectare dairy farm milking 1540 cows. He is also a director and co-shareholder in a 760 ha fattening property in Tarras, Central Otago.

The new directors join existing board members Ms Taylor, deputy chair Dr Paul Reynolds, Dr Chris Downs, Prof. Emily Parker and Prof. Caroline Saunders.

Background: Landcare Research is a Crown Research Institute focused on science for our land and our future. A key part of our role is supporting agencies tasked with developing and implementing effective environmental policy, regulation and practices for the sustainable management of our land, environment, biodiversity, and biosecurity. We work with industry, government, business and community organisations in New Zealand and internationally - providing research, applied solutions and services.