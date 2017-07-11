Sue Marshall appointed a Principal at Jasmax

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 12:36

Originally qualified as an architect in the UK, Sue came to New Zealand 16 years ago, and worked as Project Architect for the restoration of downtown Auckland's historic Chief Post Office: the entry to the Britomart Transport Centre.

She now leads Jasmax’s Knowledge and Innovation team of 18. That includes the development of a Jasmax created quality system that provides guidance and reviews for all projects.

"We’ve identified the resources and steps necessary to support the delivery of projects well, including best practice documents and templates for each project stage," she says. Within the process, design and technical workshops and reviews occur, and these key gates are tracked and audited - to help ensure all architecture is streamlined, consistent and delivered to the highest quality.

"Not only are there peer to peer design reviews, where other design professionals provide input, there are also technical reviews to informall aspects of our project designs," she says. "Our purpose-developed Jasmax process includes a thorough look at documentation."

In addition to focusing on quality assurance, Sue’s team also leads development of virtual reality, augmented reality and other technologies which are now integrated into the delivery of projects. These emerging visual tools can be used to develop immersive architectural and design experiences, instead of 2-dimensional plans or representations.

"Jasmax is probably leading on the industry application of this technology in NZ," she says.