Judge of the High Court appointed

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 12:54

Wellington barrister Pheroze Jagose has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson announced today.

Justice Jagose graduated with an LLB from the University of Auckland in 1987 and commenced employment as a legal officer with the Northern Government Officers’ Union in Auckland. In 1989 he graduated with an MA in International Relations from Lancaster University and began working as a legal officer with the New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association.

In 1995 Justice Jagose joined the Wellington office of Chapman Tripp as a solicitor, specialising in telecommunications and other corporate commercial litigation. Justice Jagose became a partner at Chapman Tripp in 2000.

Justice Jagose commenced practice as a barrister sole in February 2016, specialising in competition and trade practices as well as company, securities, employment, public and administrative law. He has appeared at all levels of New Zealand’s legal system, including in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

He has been internationally recognised as a leading commercial litigator by independent legal directories Chambers Asia Pacific, Chambers Global and Legal 500 and was the only non-QC barrister ranked by Chambers in New Zealand in 2016.

Justice Jagose is widely published and was involved in designing and supervising the New Zealand Law Society entry-level Civil Litigation Skills course.

The new Judge will sit in Auckland.