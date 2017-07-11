Monthly Inflation Gauge: Mis-match

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 13:48

Prices in the Gauge lifted 0.1% m/m in June. The gauge lifted 0.5% quarter on quarter. The annual movement fell from 2.3% y/y to 2.1% y/y.

ANZ’s Gauge supplements official inflation estimates of non-tradable (domestic) inflation, but by calculating on a monthly basis it gives more timely inflation signals.

ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie noted, "Housing remains a key inflation focal point, but it’s not one-way traffic.

"The purchase of housing index was up again and made the largest positive contribution in the month. However, this was partly offset by a fall in rents, which declined for the second month in a row. We are not seeing any real sign of rents rising to match anecdotes that houses are increasingly hard to find and rents are skyrocketing in some regions."

Key positive contributions came from domestic air travel (which oscillates from month to month), purchase of housing, cultural services and electricity.

Negative contributions came from rents and accommodation services.

Of the 36 groups in the Gauge, nine rose, three fell and 24 remained unchanged.

"Inflation signals remain benign. Even in an area where we are expecting to see upward movement, such as rents (if the so-called housing shortage thesis has substance), we are not.

"Benign inflation means the RBNZ’s OCR sabbatical looks set to be elongated further."