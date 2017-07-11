David Giera joins Jasmax Wellington

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 13:30

David Giera has been appointed Architectural Design Leader at Jasmax, Wellington.

An experienced leader, he comes direct from managing the design and delivery of Bowen Campus which, located adjacent to Parliament, is one of Wellington’s largest, most significant construction projects. This refurbishment of two notable 1960s buildings, complemented by interior fit-outs designed by Jasmax, spans 35,000 square metres of space designed to accommodate a number of sizeable Government tenants co-located within the buildings. The work features new glazed facades, seismic strengthening, extended floor plates, and striking entrance lobbies.

Mr Giera has worked extensively in the UK and New Zealand. This includes significant experience in both the base-build and fit-out components of workplace design. He is particularly experienced in the refurbishment of prominent, iconic Wellington buildings, with his portfolio featuring The National Library of New Zealand, and the award-winning 15 Stout Street (formerly known as Defence House). The latter receiving awards in commercial, green building and heritage categories.

Prior to Bowen Campus Mr Giera led the award-winning fit-out of Trustpower’s new headquarters in Tauranga. This project features a dramatic central atrium and successfully combines both executive and call-centre functions using a design optimisation strategy called ‘Activity Based Working’.

"Architectural clarity and business clarity are one and the same objective," he says. "This starts with understanding the client’s business at a strategic level. All businesses are grappling with the disruptive forces of the digital era, and often the resulting evolution as a business leads to the need for a smarter more adaptive working environment that can flex, support connectivity, and be a place where talented people want to work".

"We’re delighted to supplement the strengths of Jasmax Wellington with David’s architectural expertise" says Shauna Herminghouse, Associate Principal, Jasmax. "He is well-known for his innovative approach, strategic insights, and extensive experience."