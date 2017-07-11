Electric vehicle charging provider ChargeNet joins ERANZ

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 14:47

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider ChargeNet NZ has joined the Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand (ERANZ) as an Associate Member.

ChargeNet is building the only electric vehicle (EV) network infrastructure in New Zealand, and when complete it will be the biggest network in Australasia.

ChargeNet is technically a retailer because it sources electricity and on-sells it to consumers via its charging stations-, but because it doesn’t have a customer count, it doesn’t fall within the criteria to join ERANZ as a full member. The ERANZ Board recently created an associate membership tier for businesses, like ChargeNet, which are aligned with the interests of ERANZ and are keen to engage in its activities. Associate Members are not eligible to sit on the Board, but are included in ERANZ events, activities and in policy development on a case-by-case basis.

ChargeNet, which was established in 2015, is the first business to join under the Associate Member category.

Last year, ChargeNet and BMW New Zealand announced a joint-venture 'electric highway' with the aim of establishing 100 DC-fast-charging stations by the end of this year to enable a pure-EV to drive from Kaitaia to Invercargill. Their Rapid DC chargers allow EV owners to recharge their vehicle, typically within 10-30 minutes.

ChargeNet CEO Steve West says his company is at the forefront of emerging energy technology and he’s delighted to be joining ERANZ.

"It’s an honour to be included, as we see ERANZ as an integral part of the conversation that will help New Zealand to move to electrification of transport.

"Extensive exposure to the EV conversation internationally has left us in no doubt that the electrification of transport is on its way, and working with ERANZ is a central part of us moving forward together."

ERANZ Chief Executive Jenny Cameron welcomes ChargeNet.

"Their efforts to promote EVs and build a commercially viable charging station model are a great asset to New Zealand.

"We are aligned with their interests to promote and enhance an open and competitive electricity market. We are also aligned on the importance of doing that on a level playing field to ensure innovation and access can develop in a way that most benefits customers as well as NZ Inc."

ERANZ Chair Jennie Langley said the Board was extremely encouraged that retailers such as ChargeNet see the value of belonging and contributing to ERANZ.

"The Board decided to create an Associate Membership tier so companies such as ChargeNet can add value to ERANZ, and vice-versa. Though Associate Members will not have a seat on the Board, we are looking forward to them to playing a full part in ERANZ activities and in working with our policy development as technology advances."

- Under the Electricity Participation Code, ChargeNet is a Type 2 retailer because even though it sources electricity and on-sells it, it doesn’t have a direct relationship with the wholesale market to purchase the electricity nor a direct contract with customers.