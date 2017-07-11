StockX wins Beef + Lamb NZ Sheep Industry Innovation Award

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 16:03

StockX has been announced as winner of the prestigious Beef + Lamb NZ Sheep Industry Awards - 2017 Tru-Test Innovation Award held in Invercargill last week.

Head Judge, Hamish Bielski said, "The panel’s decision was unanimous given the ability of StockX to provide transparency in the sales and purchase process, and the way it connects buyers and sellers in a cost-effective manner. The concept - which uses technology not available 20 years ago - represents a step-change in the industry and has challenged the status-quo when it comes to trading livestock."

This flagship event champions the country's top performing sheep farmers, breeders, industry innovators and leaders.

Emma Oliver, StockX Sales and Marketing Manager says: "It is great to be recognised by Industry for the value we are delivering to the market through innovation. Thanks must go to those Farmers who have taken the lead, supported and enjoyed better trading outcomes with StockX. We’re not quite two years old and have engaged with thousands of farmers across all regions of New Zealand. We are enjoying the industry collaboration and have more extensions to the current platform to come. Watch this space."

StockX, an emerging start-up business, has over 2000 registered farmer users across all regions of New Zealand. With just over 18 months trading under its belt StockX have accelerated growth through key in market partnerships, including Federated Farmers and Heartland Bank.

StockX was recently a Merit Award winner for Launch NZ Innovation Awards at the National Feildays and a finalist in the New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards in the category of - NZTE Innovative Agritech Product for 2017.