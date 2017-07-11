Oyster Property Group appoints Capital Sourcing Manager

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 18:49

Oyster Property Group has boosted its internal sales team with the appointment of a new Capital Sourcing Manager, Rich Lyons.

Rich has eight years’ national and international property experience in property finance, lending and commercial property management and leasing. Most recently he was a Property Finance Manager with Westpac and prior to that he was an Associate Manager and Senior Lending Executive in the Banking and Financial Services Division at Macquarie Bank. During his time with Macquarie Rich negotiated cash and fixed interest transactions in excess of $50 million and, in the equity trading sales team, he on boarded over 500 private wealth clients’ stock portfolios with individual margin loans of up to $1 million.

Rich’s key focus at Oyster will involve promoting and raising equity for all of the company’s various retail and wholesale projects including the Oyster Direct Property Fund which is structured to provide investors with monthly income from diversified exposure to $477 million of quality office, industrial and retail assets nationwide.

Oyster Group is a leading property and funds manager with $1.2 billion of property assets under management through a combination of public and wholesale property funds, and institutional and private investor property management mandates.