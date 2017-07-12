Serko and Air NZ partner to power business travel

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 09:24

Serko Ltd. (SKO.NZ) Serko, a leader in integrated travel and expense management applications, announced today that it has partnered with Air New Zealand to provide Air New Zealand’s rich content and services to both Serko and Air New Zealand business customers.

This combined offering will enable corporate and small business customers to experience travel the way Air New Zealand intend it to be purchased - showing features such as seating, videos, imagery and branding that represents the different fare options offered by the airline.

The partnership will provide Serko’s Travel Agency resellers with advanced features and content on Serko’s new Zeno platform - due for launch later in the year.

Darrin Grafton, Serko CEO said "We are keen to see a seamless experience for all traveller bookings, where the customer is experiencing the way that the airlines want their seats and other services sold. It is great to be partnering with Air New Zealand to enable this for business travel."

The agreement is not expected to have any material effect on Serko’s revenue in the FY18 year.