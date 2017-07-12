Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards finalists announced

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 09:55

Twenty energy-focused organisations and individuals will be competing for top honours at the 2017 Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards. This annual event celebrates the talent and contribution of the energy sector including community initiatives, projects, technology and consumers. This year a popular new category celebrates the achievements of four women in the energy sector, each with a unique and impressive story.

Toby Stevenson, chair of the judging panel, says "the judges have been delighted to see so many stories of energy sector excellence this year including projects, technology, people and communities. We congratulate those that made it as finalists as they have been competing in a tough field."

Deloitte partner and energy leader David Morgan says Deloitte, as principal sponsor of the awards, is proud to

be associated with celebrating excellence in such an important and rapidly changing industry.

"We congratulate all the finalists announced today, including those from our new Women in Energy Award category, and are looking forward to the awards gala in August. At a time when increased competition, new technologies and the growing voice of the consumer are challenging any semblance of business as usual, these finalists are driving success in this dynamic sector."

Consumer NZ Energy Retailer of the Year Finalists Announced today, the Consumer NZ Energy Retailer of the Year finalists are Electric Kiwi, Flick Electric and Mercury. All three scored well in Consumer’s recent energy provider survey.

Chief Executive of Consumer NZ, Sue Chetwin said, "competition in the retail energy market has never been stronger. So it is fantastic to see innovative retailers attracting new customers and being rewarded for offering a top consumer service."

The Awards night is being held on the 9th August at The Langham, Auckland. For more details and to book tickets visit www.energyawards.co.nz.