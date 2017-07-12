Able wins international audio description award!

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 11:22

The Able team is absolutely delighted to have been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Audio Description Achievement Award-International, awarded by the American Council of the Blind and its Audio Description Project.

Able has received the award for our work providing audio description for New Zealand television, now totalling more than 40 hours per week.

The award was announced at the plenary session of the American Council of the Blind Conference and Convention in Reno, Nevada on Wednesday 5th July. The Achievement Awards are made to individuals or organisations for outstanding contributions to the establishment or continued development of significant audio description programs.

This is a wonderful achievement for Able’s audio description team and testament to the high quality work they produce for blind and vision-impaired New Zealanders.

Audio description is audio narrative that describes the on-screen action of television programmes. It plays in the gaps between dialogue. Audio description is designed to fill in the gaps for blind people when enjoying television, movies and theatre. Able is funded by NZ On Air to provide audio description for New Zealand television channels, including TVNZ 1 and TVNZ 2 and their +1 channels. Plus we provide audio description for other clients, such as film producers, online video platforms and websites.

Able is a not-for-profit charitable trust dedicated to making media accessible for Deaf, hard of hearing, blind and vision impaired audiences. We’re passionate about providing high quality captioning and audio description. Able provides access services for New Zealand’s leading broadcasters TVNZ, Mediaworks and SKY.