Attraction of imports not limited to major centres

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 12:37

Record-breaking numbers of used import first time registrations have ceased to be a surprise in recent times, with double figure growth percentages somewhat becoming the norm in 2017. The over 10% year to date (YTD) growth is largely controlled by large volumes of vehicles in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

However, what is more surprising are some of the locations where YTD growth figures frequently approach or surpass 20%, including Whangarei, New Plymouth, Nelson, Blenheim, Timaru and Oamaru.

In fact, Greymouth leads the used import registration growth statistics with 70.7% YTD growth, although these 70 units (up from 41) are hardly having a large effect on the national import figures.

Both these imports and a large number of New Zealand-new vehicles coming off lease are two reasons for the current great range of used cars available throughout New Zealand. Turners Cars, with its close links to the lease industry and many New Zealand importers, reports higher than usual stock levels at each of its 11 car branches, located all over the country.

