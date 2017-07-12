Fonterra announces GM, Maori strategy

|
Fonterra today announced the appointment of Tiaki Hunia to the role of General Manager, MÄori Strategy/Pouhere MÄori.
As Pouhere MÄori, Tiaki will play a vital role in continuing to progress our strategic MÄori commitments and strengthen Fonterra’s bicultural capability. He will work across the business, to lead, build and implement our vision of a strong partnership with MÄori, growing prosperous, healthy and sustainable communities together.
"He brings extensive networks, valuable experience and expertise right across the MÄori and primary industries landscape, coupled with a passion for a vibrant and dynamic Aotearoa for the world. He shares our commitment to caring for our land and advancing our dairy industry for future generations," said Joanne Fair, Fonterra’s Managing Director, People and Culture.
Prior to joining Fonterra, Tiaki has held a number of roles, most recently with Te Puni KÅkiri, and prior to that, 5 years as Deputy Maori Trustee, Te Tumu Paeroa. He’s also been involved in numerous governance roles with Iwi and Industry organisations over the last 10 years, notably Ngati Awa Group Holdings Ltd, MÄori Investments Ltd and Putauaki Trust.
On top of his vast professional experience, Tiaki has a Bachelor of Law (LLB) and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in MÄori from the University of Auckland. He has previously been admitted as a Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand and is a member of the Institute of Directors.
He will join Fonterra as a senior leader on 7 August 2017.
