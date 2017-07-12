Intergen recognised as finalist

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 15:33

Intergen has been named a finalist in the 2017 Microsoft Public Safety and National Security Year Award for New Zealand, together with its partner, NV Interactive.

The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

Awards were presented in several categories at the Microsoft Inspire Partner Conference held in Washington D.C. in July, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries worldwide.

The finalist award was given to a partnership entry by Intergen and NV Interactive. Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Mobile Response App (MRA) is a true cross-platform mobile application which has helped New Zealand Fire and Emergency reimagine the first responder experience and provides a user-centred mobility tool "designed by firefighters for firefighters".

Simon Bright, Intergen’s CEO says, "It is an honour to be recognised on the world stage for our work for Fire and Emergency New Zealand with NV Interactive. The Mobile Responder App is a true example of life-saving mobile technology, helping firefighters get the right information at the right time, on any device, wherever they are.

"We are very proud to have played a part in Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s digital transformation journey as they embrace mobile first, cloud first technologies that will help firefighters respond in the most timely, effective way in time-critical situations and, ultimately, improve the lives of New Zealanders.

"It is great to be able to share this accolade with our strategic design partner, NV Interactive. The app is a fantastic example of the value true partnership can bring to the client in delivering rich functionality coupled with a seamless, intuitive customer experience."

The judging criteria included evaluating the expertise shown in solving customers' business challenges and enabling customers to make more aligned and informed decisions with better team collaboration. By taking a holistic "Mobile First, Cloud First," approach by leveraging Xamarin, Visual Studio, Azure, XTC and Mobile DevOps the end solution supports national fire and emergency service organisations with 1,200 volunteers and 3,000 career firefighters and staff.

Matt Pickering, NV Interactive’s Managing Director says, "We’re absolutely delighted to be globally recognised for this work. It’s a real validation of the perfect marriage of form and function delivered by our user-centric design approach."

"Through their desire to fundamentally transform the first responder experience, and ultimately save lives, the Fire Service truly embraced a user-centred design process based on lean UX principles including user research, team collaboration, rapid prototyping and goal-driven design. It was a true partnership between NV’s UX and visual designers, the technical delivery team from Intergen and the incredibly passionate team from fire service."

"For this solution to be recognised as amongst the very best public sector initiative globally is a simply breathtaking achievement for all involved."

The outstanding innovation and expertise the Microsoft partner community continues to provide is demonstrated by this year’s award winners," said Ron Huddleston corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "We applaud Intergen on achieving finalist of the 2017 Microsoft Public Safety and National Security award."

For more information on the awards visit: https://news.microsoft.com.