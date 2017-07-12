Edmund Hillary Fellowship programme a big boost for Offcut

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 16:29

New Zealand cap company Offcut is delighted to announce its co-founder Dr Dan Price has been chosen as one of 30 entrepreneurs in the inaugural Edmund Hillary Fellowship programme.

The programme gives fellows access to the new Global Impact Visa, described as "the most entrepreneur-friendly" visa in the world.

More than 300 candidates applied for the fellowship from more than 50 countries. At the conclusion of the 3-year programme, fellows have the opportunity to apply for New Zealand residency.

Price says he’s "humbled" to become a fellow.

"As a mountaineer myself, Sir Ed is someone I’ve always looked up to. So to join the very first cohort for this programme in his name is a huge honour.

"The fellowship is unique in its impact-driven approach to foster businesses that make the world a better place and this is perfectly aligned with what we are doing at Offcut."

Offcut handmakes caps in New Zealand from fabrics destined for landfill and sells them online worldwide. The company, founded in December 2015, plants a native New Zealand tree with every cap sold.

Price, a British-born 29-year-old, has lived in New Zealand for five years. He completed a PhD in glaciology at the University of Canterbury in 2014 and undertook three fieldwork research campaigns in Antarctica.

He joined Offcut co-founder Adrien Taylor last year as the company enters an ambitious growth phase which includes plans to open a series A investment round later this year.

"We’re already in early talks with potential investors, including one of the world’s leading sustainable fashion businesswomen.

"The fellowship will give Offcut access to some of New Zealand and the world’s top purpose-driven entrepreneurs and investors. It’s a huge opportunity to learn from the very best and gain access to capital markets we’re looking to tap into," Price says.