Key conference win for Marlborough

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 17:01

Business Events Marlborough is delighted to announce that the Apiculture New Zealand Conference and Trade Exhibition will be held in Marlborough in 2018.

The Conference is for non-commercial and commercial beekeepers, packers, exporters, and the wider Apiculture supplier network and will attract an estimated 600+ delegates from across New Zealand to the region in July 2018. The Apiculture New Zealand Conference and Trade Exhibition is one of the larger conferences to be attracted to the Marlborough region in recent years and the announcement was made to delegates earlier this week at this year’s conference.

This win is a result of two years of hard work by Business Events Marlborough and a number of Marlborough operators showing a genuine Team Marlborough effort.

"Business Events Marlborough has been well supported by the Marlborough industry in preparing this winning conference bid" says Jacqui Lloyd, General Manager of Destination Marlborough, "We wish to acknowledge the contribution from operators who put in their time and resources to assist us in hosting the main conference organisers in the region".

Organisers were impressed with the overall regional offering from the range of accommodation, venues, trade spaces and gala dinner venue options. The diverse variety of experiences including the Marlborough Sounds, wine and food, nature and heritage attractions all in such close proximity to the main venues is also a draw card for the conference market.

The Apiculture New Zealand Conference and Trade Exhibition will be held across multiple venues including ASB Theatre, Marlborough Convention Centre and Clubs of Marlborough, and delegates will stay at a range of accommodation providers across the region.

Once a conference is booked Business Events Marlborough continues to work with the conference organisers to showcase the experiences Marlborough has to offer for pre, post and partner programme options. Lloyd says, "Our goal is to showcase our brilliant destination to conference delegates resulting in them returning home as passionate advocates for Marlborough and coming again as a leisure visitor with friends and family".

Since the inception of the full time Business Development role in August 2016, Business Events Marlborough has been successful in bidding and attracting six multiday conferences to Marlborough for the 2017/2018 shoulder and winter seasons. These conferences will bring an estimated total of 1650 delegates to the region and are worth an estimated economic value of $1.42million dollars-.

- New Zealand Bar Association, September 2017 - 250 delegates

- Medical Conference, April 2018 - 150 delegates--

- Lawlink Conference - May 2018 - 150 delegates

- Apiculture NZ Conference and Trade Exhibition, July 2018 - 600 delegates

- National Association Conference, September 2018 - 250 delegates--

- National Conference, October 2018 - 250 delegates --

-Figures based on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Convention Delegate Survey (CDS) national delegate estimates

-- Exact names of conferences to be announced later in 2017 when organisations inform their delegates