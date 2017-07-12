The Hilux Gladiator Concept - a bold and brawny beast

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 17:49

Decked out in bold, brawny accessories, the Hilux Gladiator Concept vehicle turned plenty of heads during the 2017 Mystery Creek Fieldays, near Hamilton.

Following the positive feedback from our customers, Toyota is currently considering a de-tuned version or special limited edition Hilux Gladiator inspired by the Hilux Gladiator Concept.

"We built it as a show case vehicle for the Toyota display at the 2017 Mystery Creek Fieldays demonstrating a broad spectrum of customisation" said Spencer Morris, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Product. "And we were thrilled at the response."

The Gladiator concept was built with help from Retro Vehicle Enhancements and included a suspension lift kit with offset 20-inch alloy wheels and tyres.

The suspension’s aggressive look was complemented by a bull bar and winch, sump guard, snorkel, bolt on flares, sports bar with custom mounts for the spare tyre and tools and LED lights on the roof rack and bull bar, offset with custom Gladiator graphics.

The cabin includes a full custom red leather interior, with carbon fibre styled trim and Gladiator branded mats.

The Gladiator concept had started out life as a standard 4WD Hilux SR5 model.

"Any commercially available Gladiator model will be slightly more practical" said Mr Morris, "some of the parts on the concept would need a special low volume certification."

He is confident the Gladiator will find favour with buyers, having already had sales success with a previous accessorised Hilux Gladiator.

‘We have sold over 100 previous version model Gladiator utes in the last 18 months," said Mr Morris.