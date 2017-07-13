Competition set to find New Zealand's best young winemaker

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 10:57

The battle is on again to find the 2017 Tonnellerie de Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year, with a new structure to the competition which is set to bring the North vs South rivalry back into play, the young wine making talent of New Zealand will compete for the ultimate title during the next few months.

Now in its third year, the competition is about finding the best winemaking talent in New Zealand, as well as providing education and support for those in the industry under 30. Not only that, the winner walks away with a travel allowance, training grant, full registration to the Romeo Bragato conference, a profile in Cuisine Magazine, wine allowance, plus a trip to the Tonnellerie de Mercurey France (airfares from NZ included), and of course the title of being the 2017 New Zealand Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year.

This years partnership with Cuisine Magazine demonstrates the high level of the competition and respect it has within the wine industry as well as the outstanding skill and knowledge of the competitors. Laffort, O-I Glass, Farmlands and Vintech are also strong supporters of the event, coming on board a National Sponsors for 2017.

The 2016 National Winner from Marlborough, Jordon Hogg has said that its been one of the things to happen to his career, now Winemaker for Seresin Wines.

"The Young Winemaker Competition has given me amazing exposure and has been a major factor in my career progression - since the competition I have been promoted to Operations Winemaker at Seresin Estate. The sense of achievement and confidence boost it has given me is huge. I believe this competition is crucial to the development of future generations of winemaking talent coming through. All their generous support makes this all possible" said Hogg.

Key dates and more information regarding the competition are below.

NORTH ISLAND

Friday 18th August - Hawke’s Bay

SOUTH ISLAND

Friday 25th August - Marlborough

NATIONAL FINAL Wednesday 20th September - Auckland

The 2017 Application form can be found here: http://www.wine-marlborough.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/2017-Application-Form-TM-NZ-Young-Winemaker-of-the-Year-Competition.pdf