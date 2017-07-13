Timely poised for major growth, appoints new CCO

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 11:49

Fast growing New Zealand based appointment scheduling software company Timely is primed to hit new heights with the appointment of their new Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Shingles.

Paul was previously the Chief Operating Officer at dual-listed Pushpay. Hi-Tech Company of the Year for 2017, Pushpay is a mobile engagement company delivering mobile commerce and engagement tools to the US Faith sector. A key member of the Pushpay exec team, Paul was responsible for scaling Pushpay through hyper-growth and oversaw global operations with particular emphasis on sales operations, as well as leading the Pushpay product development team and overall product strategy.

Timely CEO and co-founder Ryan Baker is thrilled with the appointment of such a high calibre candidate and was pleased to confirm that Mr Shingles would be taking up the position on a full time basis from August this year.

Baker commented, "It's been a bit of a life highlight for me recruiting this CCO role. I got to meet some bloody amazing people and was humbled by the calibre of folks that were interested in coming on board. We couldn't have asked for a better fit with Paul. Our next stage is all about going to market on a global scale and Paul brings a real depth of experience around growth and all the opportunities and challenges it will bring Timely. We've made a great start in our first few years as a company, but are super excited to keep hitting new heights".

Mr Shingles is excited by the move and is looking forward to helping Timely reach some lofty milestones over the next 3 years. "I'm super excited to be joining Timely and contributing to their next phase of success. Timely have already been incredibly successful to date, and I feel as if I'm joining an already winning team".

"My experience at Pushpay has given me a unique perspective into the challenges of hyper growth and I'm looking to direct that experience into developing a world class sales, support and customer success function at Timely."

Timely is a New Zealand based tech company specialising in appointment scheduling and business management software for the beauty and wellbeing industries. With close to 8,000 customers in more than 90 countries, Timely is on track to becoming one of the fastest growing SaaS companies worldwide. Timely has a fully remote workforce of 40 employees spanning across Wellington, Dunedin, Auckland, Melbourne and London.