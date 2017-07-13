Business Excellence a key priority for Horowhenua District Council

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 12:46

Horowhenua District Council has completed its inaugural assessment as part of the CouncilMARK local government excellence programme and been given an overall CouncilMARK rating of B.

To earn a CouncilMARK rating, Horowhenua District Council underwent a comprehensive assessment by independent experts measuring indicators across the four priority areas:

governance, leadership and strategy;

financial decision-making and transparency;

service delivery and asset management; and

communicating and engaging with the public and business.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton says Council joined CouncilMARK as part of its Business Excellence programme.

"We have an internal Business Strategy that is focused on delivering excellence to benefit our customers and contribute to a healthy, growing district. I believe we are currently delivering Good outcomes for our community, but we want to do better; we want it to be Great."

The CouncilMARK local government excellence programme is a system designed to demonstrate and improve the value and services of councils by measuring indicators across leadership, financial decision-making, service delivery and community engagement.

Participating councils are assessed by independent experts every three years, given an overall rating from triple AAA to C, and the results publicised. Councils will use the assessments to plan improvements.

Mr Clapperton says Council is relatively comfortable with the rating received, primarily as it highlights how well Council is performing operationally, particularly as it prepares for the growth in the area.

"This is an exciting time for Horowhenua, but it will be a journey. The assessment was a snap shot in time and Council is continuously improving. We are aware there are areas that need improving and in fact a number of items identified in the report are areas we are already addressing".

This includes Council developing a district vision, creating a delivery programme that aligns with this vision and the Long Term Plan and implementing a risk management framework.

"Council will also look at other highlighted areas for improvement as we continue on our journey from Good to Great".

Visit www.councilmark.co.nz for more information on the excellence programme.