Consumer confidence: Striding along

"Consumer sentiment still had a spring in its step in July", said ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index eased from 127.8 to 125.4; that’s still the second highest result in the past five months.

"Once we adjust for the seasonality at this time of year as the cooler months often bring the same for sentiment, the index rose one point to its highest level since September 2014.

"Consumers have a lot to smile about. The labour market is strong; the unemployment rate is low (and falling) and we are detecting more anecdotes of rising wage pressures - something that has clearly been missing for a number of years. Petrol prices have plunged and competitive pricing pressures in the retail sector remain. The Budget put $2 billion on the table for families and pork barrel politics is rampant as the election looms."

A slowdown in the property market, notably in Auckland, is proving to be no Achilles heel. Consumer confidence in Auckland remains elevated. There is close concentration between the most confident region (Canterbury 126.8) and lowest (South Island excluding Canterbury 122.7).

July highlights include:

- The Current Conditions Index fell 4 points to 124.9 while Future Conditions dipped 1 point to 125.8. The story was stronger in seasonally adjusted terms, with current conditions falling 2 points and future conditions rising 3.

- Consumers’ view of their own financial position tip-toed from +14 to +10. Views regarding their own financial situation in 12 months’ time were little changed at +32 (+33 previously).

- A net 39% believe it’s a good time to buy a major household item. That’s down from 45% in June but still high.

- Perceptions towards the economic outlook remain strong.

- Consumers’ are more upbeat in New Zealand than Australia. The equivalent survey in Australia has consumer confidence at 113.0 compared to 125.4 here.

- Inflation expectations dipped to 3.4%. Although that is the third consecutive monthly fall, they continue to jump around in what is now quite a familiar range.

- National house price expectations eased from 4.0% to 3.7% in July, the lowest since August 2014. Expectations in Auckland fell to 3.1%, the lowest since November 2011.