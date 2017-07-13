RNZ audience growth continues

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 13:45

RNZ’s audience growth continues to strengthen reaching more New Zealanders than before on the back of another strong radio survey and growing online audiences.

Both RNZ National and Concert have significantly increased their audiences, according to the GfK Radio Audience Measurement survey.

RNZ chief executive and editor-in-chief Paul Thompson said the strength of RNZ’s radio brands complemented the success of its online strategy.

"These live listening results show the continuing relevance of radio as a medium in New Zealand. RNZ is delighted to be a successful part of a thriving New Zealand radio industry.

"RNZ is growing audiences in radio and in other ways - on-line, on-demand and through content sharing partnerships with other media outlets. Our strategy is working and we are getting RNZ’s high-quality news and current affairs to more people than before."

The new GfK Radio Audience Measurement nationwide figures relate to the 12-month period to 17 June, 2017. They show that 86.7% of New Zealanders 10-plus listen to radio each week.

RNZ National’s weekly cumulative audience nationwide is 619,100 listeners a week, up from 579,400 in the previous survey and 535,200 in the survey before that. This is 14.9% of the 10-plus population.

"RNZ National had another excellent result as people responded to our refreshed programming and commitment to providing credible news and current affairs," said Thompson.

Morning Report increased in cumulative audience to 467,000 a week, up from 430,300 in the previous survey. The Panel with Jim Mora and Sunday Morning with Wallace Chapman also recorded significant growth while Checkpoint with John Campbell strengthened its leading position in drive-time.

RNZ Concert also increased its audience; it has a weekly cumulative audience of 173,700 people (4.2% of the 10-plus population). It had 151,400 listeners last time.

Across RNZ National and Concert combined, RNZ reaches 687,100 people a week, or 16.5% of New Zealanders.

Online growth remains very strong, with the monthly (June) audience now 18 per cent higher - at 1.7 million users - than the previous year for rnz.co.nz. Partnerships with other outlets, including Fairfax, NZME, MSN, TVNZ and Bauer have added further reach.

Thompson said: "RNZ is committed to creating the highest quality journalism, current affairs and programming and ensuring it reaches as many people as possible across multiple platforms."

The most recent RNZ audience results are available here: http://www.radionz.co.nz/about/audience-research

Source: GfK Radio Audience Measurement, All Radio Stations, Total New Zealand - RNZ - S2/2017, All 10+, Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn, Cume (‘000’s) and Share (%) All comparisons have been done with S1 2017 All Radio Stations Total New Zealand

Refer: www.gfk.com/en-nz/insights