95bFM and youth media company VICE to produce daily news column

Iconic New Zealand broadcaster 95bFM and youth media company VICE today announce a new content partnership that sees the two companies bring a daily news column to the country.
A fresh source of local and independent news-from media dedicated to authenticity, quality and credibility-‘News of Zealand’ coverage will offer a reliable, nuanced, and contemporary perspective on the social and political events that matter.
Researched through 95bFM’s skilled, passionate news team and delivered to VICE’s editorial team for publishing on VICE.com, 'News of Zealand' will cover broad local topics and events - from festival pill-testing to water-export tax and the latest in election news, as well as international news covering topics such as the liberation of Mosul or LGBTQ equality in Germany.
This daily digital feature will combine both organisations' reportage and storytelling skills, delivering the kind of content that engaged, switched-on New Zealanders care and talk about.
‘News of Zealand’ will be collected through a dedicated hub, here: https://www.vice.com/en_nz/topic/news-of-zealand.
