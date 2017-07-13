A 'fantastical' reaction to Air New Zealand's latest safety video

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 15:57

The world’s eyes are on New Zealand thanks to Air New Zealand’s new safety video A Fantastical Journey which is already a global success with 12.3 million views since its release yesterday morning, generating significant exposure for New Zealand.

The video is proving most popular in China so far with 3.9 million views, followed by Australia (1.9 million), New Zealand (1.7 million), the United States (1 million), Argentina and the UK.

The video sees American actors Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr. take viewers on a magical tour of New Zealand taking in a number of iconic locations - including Dunedin and the Moeraki Boulders, the Conway River in Canterbury, Wellington, Taranaki, Waitomo Caves, Rotorua, Cathedral Cove in the Coromandel, Tolaga Bay north of Gisborne, White Island and the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Air New Zealand General Manager of Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams is thrilled at the response to the video so far.

"We’ve had some great feedback from our social media channels with millions of viewers from all corners of the globe enjoying the creative approach we have taken with A Fantastical Journey, along with the involvement of Hollywood stars and Kiwi singer and songwriter Gin Wigmore who provides the quirky backing track.

"It’s fantastic to see so much interest in our latest video and of course, New Zealand, with eyes from all around the world on our country and all it has to offer."

A Fantastical Journey can be viewed online here: https://youtu.be/oA33IAf23-8 and Gin Wigmore’s version of ‘My Little Corner of the World’ is available on Spotify.