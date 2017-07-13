NZWSI Market Report: Wool prices firm

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 15:54

New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s CEO, Mr John Dawson reports that a slightly weaker New Zealand dollar and a wide selection of wool types helped wool prices firm.

The weighted indicator for the main trading currencies decreased -0.38 percent week on week.

Of the 5,753 bales on offer 77 percent sold.

Mr Dawson advises that compared to the last South Island sale on 29th July, fine crossbred fleece and longer shears were firm to 2 percent dearer.

Coarse good style crossbred fleece were 2 percent easier with average and poorer styles firm to 3 percent stronger. Compared to the last North Island sale on 6th July, second shear types were generally 1 to 3 percent dearer. Long combing lambs showed good support, increasing 5 to 8 percent, with good style oddments 2 percent dearer. Next sale on 20th July comprises approximately 9,100 bales from the North Island.