Power outages having an impact on some Chorus services

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 17:59

Chorus’ copper and fibre networks are largely operating as usual in most parts of New Zealand, however power outages are having an impact on some services.

As at 5pm today, there were 60 cabinets affected by power outages. In total up to 1000 households could be without telecommunication services. Chorus is deploying generators to cabinets that service priority customers - medical centres, shopping areas and mobile cell sites.

Chorus’ service companies also have additional technicians rostered on to deal with the work.

Chorus apologises to customers who may have lost their broadband or voice services during the extreme weather event.

Information about outages on Chorus’ network is available here - https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages