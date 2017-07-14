Whittaker's releases new Destinations Collection

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 09:47

Whittaker’s new Destinations Collection showcases the finest ingredients from around the world combined with Whittaker’s delicious chocolate. This exciting new range gives Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers a chance to enjoy a taste of India, Canada, Italy and Nicaragua with hero ingredients for each sourced from world-class producers in those locations.

The Whittaker’s Destinations Collection includes four unique flavour combinations in 100g blocks for those who want to tempt their taste buds with something a little bit different:

- Caramelised Pecans, Waffle and Canadian Maple Syrup in 33% Cocoa Creamy Milk Chocolate

- Italian Piedmont Hazelnut in 33% Cocoa Creamy Milk Chocolate - Indian Cardamom and Italian Apricots in 33% Cocoa Creamy Milk Chocolate - Nicaraguan Heirloom Dark Chocolate 76% Cocoa.

Holly Whittaker, Whittaker’s Marketing Manager, said: "We’re really proud of this range, which we think offers chocolate lovers some truly unique flavour combinations to try, and reflects our absolute commitment to quality and using only the best ingredients."

The cocoa beans for the Nicaraguan Heirloom Dark Chocolate 76% Cocoa are sourced from some of the oldest heirloom cocoa plantations in the world. These cocoa beans have a strong yet balanced taste profile with hints of red and tart berries - which is perfect in creating our highest cocoa percentage chocolate yet.

The cardamom used in our Indian Cardamom and Italian Apricots flavour is sourced from the foothills of the Western Ghats in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in India, and the apricots are hand-picked from two valleys in Northern Italy. The cardamom really brings out the flavour of the apricots.

The Caramelised Pecans, Waffle and Canadian Maple Syrup flavour is as delicious as it sounds with the distinctive Canadian maple syrup taste combined with the texture of pecans and waffles.

"We searched the world to find the best producers of the hero ingredients for each flavour and who are a good fit with our brand. It’s fantastic to be working with suppliers of world-class ingredients in other countries that share our philosophy around quality and respect for tradition," said Holly.

The Destinations Collection is distinguished by beautiful packaging design that reflects the country of origin. The illustrators themselves are a collection of the world’s finest from around the globe.

"The development of the Whittaker’s Destinations Collection was a natural evolution for us. While the Whittaker’s Artisan Collection celebrates the best of New Zealand produce, this new range extends that concept to bring the world to Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers," said Holly Whittaker.

All flavours in the Whittaker’s Destinations Collection are permanent to the Whittaker’s range. That’s four exquisite flavours that Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers can find on shelves from Monday 17 July at all major outlets including New World and PAK‘nSAVE stores (they will reach Countdown stores soon).