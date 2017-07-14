Innovation celebrated at KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards

|
Kiwi innovation was celebrated at the KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards last night.
MinterEllisonRuddWatts is proud to sponsor this premier event recognising the achievements of individuals, teams and organisations commercialising publicly funded research.
The award recognises the working relationship between a research organisation and business that delivers significant commercial value.
"Creating a solid partnership between researchers and business is essential for continued success and economic growth," says Richard Wells, Corporate and Technology Partner.
"To grow new markets or to break into existing markets, both parties need to recognise each other’s strengths and openly exchange ideas.
"Successful partnering between research entities and businesses unlocks significant economic opportunity for New Zealand and builds the credentials of our technology and innovation sector."
MinterEllisonRuddWatts also congratulates all the other finalists and winners who are turning scientific discoveries into innovative products and services to build New Zealand’s economy.
