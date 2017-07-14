Ralph's Tasmania Seafood Pty. Limited and PauaCo Limited to Merge

|
Representatives from PauaCo Ltd and Ralph’s Tasmania Seafood Pty. Ltd announced this week that the two companies will be merging on August 25th, 2017 resulting in the creation of Australasia’s largest abalone processor and exporter.
"I am very happy to be joining forces with PauaCo", said Ralph Caccavo, Co-Founder of Ralph’s Tasmanian Seafood. "We have found a business that shares our goals for the future of the industry and together we can offer the best routes to markets for our suppliers and the best products for our customers."
About Ralph’s Tasmania Seafood: Founded in 1996 by prominent Tasmanian businessman Ralph Caccavo, Ralph’s Tasmania Seafood is the world’s largest supplier of live abalone. Located on the shores of North West Bay in Southern Tasmania the company operates a modern fleet of temperature controlled vehicles and their own "mother boats". This ensures the quality and consistency of abalone from the water to the customer. To learn more about Ralph’s Tasmanian Seafood visit www.ralphstasmanianseafood.com.au
