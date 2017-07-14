Nominations for Fonterra Board of Director's election open Monday

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 15:46

Nominations for the Fonterra Board of Directors’ Election open Monday, 17 July with an election to be held for three farmer-elected Directors.

The Independent Nomination process will be run first with nominations needing to have been received by the Returning Officer, Warwick Lampp of electionz.com by 12 noon on Monday, 7 August 2017.

The Returning Officer will announce the Independent Nomination process candidates on Monday, 11 September 2017.

Self-nominations, where farmers can put themselves forward as a candidate for the Board outside the Independent Nomination process, will follow with the nomination period running from Monday, 11 September 2017 to Thursday, 21 September 2017.

The Returning Officer will confirm all Farmer Directors’ Election candidates on Monday, 25 September 2017.

The Directors’ Election will be held using the ‘first past the post majority’ system via postal and online voting by Fonterra shareholders.

Elections for the Directors’ Remuneration Committee and the Shareholders’ Council will also be held this year. Nominations for both Elections will be called in August.

Fonterra shareholders are eligible to stand for the Fonterra Elections. Candidates must satisfy eligibility requirements in order to be elected and further procedural requirements are specified in the Election rules.

Nomination Papers and Candidate Handbooks will be available by phoning the Election Helpline on free phone 0800 666 034 or emailing iro@electionz.com.