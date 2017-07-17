Eventfinda partners with Vodafone Western Springs Speedway

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 08:59

Ticketing company Eventfinda has announced a major partnership with Auckland’s Vodafone Western Springs Speedway.

Ticketing for all events at Vodafone Western Springs Speedway, from November 2017 will now be undertaken through Eventfinda.

Eventfinda chief executive James McGlinn said Eventfinda was thrilled about the partnership. "We’re proud to become part of the Vodafone Western Springs Speedway legacy - an iconic Auckland motorsport brand and venue for the past 88 years."

McGlinn said Eventfinda is working with Vodafone Western Springs Speedway to develop a bespoke system to enable them to best meet the specific ticketing needs of their ticket buyers.

"Since we began offering ticketing services, we have been committed to making sure our systems meet the needs of both promoter clients and ticket buyers. We’ve created a flexible system that can be completely tailored to our clients’ needs and provides an easy and straight-forward purchase process for the customer."

Established in 2006, Eventfinda has been providing ticketing services for eight years catering for all types of activities from small one-off events to major long-term contracts with venues. Significant contracts include Vodafone Events Centre, Pop-up Globe and Queenstown Lakes District Council.

The addition of Vodafone Western Springs Speedway to the Eventfinda client base is a major coup for the company with Speedway crowds now topping 100,000 and increasing each year.

Vodafone Western Springs Speedway chief executive Greg Mosen from Springs Promotions said the partnership with Eventfinda will have major benefits for their fans.

"Eventfinda has developed a system specifically for us which is going to make the ticket purchase experience seamless for our fans."

Speedway has been held at Western Springs for 88 years and Springs Promotions has held the rights for Speedway at the venue for 15 years. Key events coming up at Speedway this season include a number of international drivers from Australia and the USA. Major races include the World 50 Lapper, the Boxing Day Teams Races and the Barry Butterworth Memorial.