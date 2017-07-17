New operations manager appointed to Hill Laboratories

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 10:13

Jay Wilkinson is proof that a professional rugby career can set you up with an incredible working career.

Wilkinson has just been appointed as the new operations manager for New Zealand's leading analytical testing laboratory, Hill Laboratories.

Looking after South Island and Auckland, it’s the first time Hill Laboratories has employed a ‘non-scientist’ in the role, the company instead finding Wilkinson’s strong background in operations and logistics more appealing.

"I’m all about achieving time lines. I make things happen and bring an element of speed and efficiency to ensure a quick turnaround. Ensuring operational efficiencies continue to make Hill Laboratories number one is my priority," he says.

Originally growing up in rural Taranaki, Wilkinson completed high school and enrolled at Massey University, graduating with a Bachelor of Resource and Environmental Planning.

He then joined the army where he learned how to cook and became a qualified chef. Deciding it wasn’t for him, he left the army and chefing altogether and decided to make a career as a professional rugby player.

"I spent two years in Sydney playing rugby for Manly. I was also working part-time in logistics while playing rugby, and the company I was working for asked me to fill in for a couple of management roles. That’s really when my management career started," he explains.

Wilkinson moved to Amsterdam where he based himself for five years. He continued to play rugby while working in different logistics roles over that time.

He then shifted to London where he coached and played rugby for Crawley and Reigate whilst earning honours with Sussex, Surrey and Harlequins. That’s also when he reached the pinnacle of his working career - landing a senior business role in operations for Menzies Aviation in Gatwick Airport, under the watchful eye of a great mentor Tim Willett.

Gatwick Airport is renowned as being the busiest single runway airport in the world, which sees planes departing and arriving every two minutes, 24 hours a day. So time management skills he has inherited will play a vital part in turning around customer satisfaction delivery times at Hill Laboratories. Now he’s back in New Zealand where family comes first. He’s happily married to Chloe, a Kiwi girl, and is dad to two-year-old William. As a family, they’re enjoying settling back into a quieter life in Christchurch surrounded by family support.

"When I came back to New Zealand I was originally employed as a project engineer as part of the Christchurch rebuild, and soon shifted into different management roles within KiwiRail.

"Now I’m working for Hill Laboratories, which is really exciting and I’m happy to be working with a company built on family values - that’s what I’m all about," he says.

Wilkinson is looking forward to working with some "clever and proud people" who are acknowledged as leaders in New Zealand in their respected fields.

"I have no doubt that this exciting new role will come with its challenges. To be honest, I look forward to meeting those challenges head on to make Hill Laboratories the leaders throughout the South Island.

"Gatwick made me into the operations manager I am today. Now I can bring those skills gained from overseas back to New Zealand," he adds.

However, he’ll never discredit his rugby career for providing a valuable pathway into his working life.

"I’ll be getting my son into rugby training as soon as possible," he jokes.

Hill Laboratories is a 100 per cent privately owned New Zealand analytical testing laboratory and has three major testing areas: Agriculture, Environmental and Food. With its head office in Hamilton, Hill Laboratories currently has five sites in the North Island, and two in the South Island. The company will soon consolidate its four Hamilton sites into one city location: what was formerly a New Zealand Post building on Duke Street in Frankton.