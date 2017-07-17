MedRecruit moves to new premises to accommodate growth

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 14:13

Prompted by accelerated business growth over the last few years, MedRecruit has moved its Queenstown head office to the brand new Remarkables House building on Hawthorne Drive.

The doctor recruitment agency was started by Dr Sam Hazledine 11 years ago and now employs more than 70 staff across New Zealand and Australia, 45 of whom are based in the new Queenstown head office. The business has been hailed as a success story; in 2007 Dr Hazledine was a finalist in the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award and the company was recognised as a Deloitte Fast 50, Fastest Growing Service Business in 2009.

Dr Hazledine originally started up the company in Wellington, but moved his head office to Queenstown, drawn by the resort’s great lifestyle offering. In contrast to the resort town’s many tourism and hospitality-based businesses, MedRecruit is attracting and employing graduates and experts in recruitment, finance, marketing and business operations from around the world - and more staff are regularly still needed to sustain business growth.

"Queenstown is a great place to attract well educated, quality team members. The great work-life balance means many of our staff members stay here long term."

MedRecruit’s success has seen the rise of sister companies MedWorld, which addresses doctor health and wellbeing and MedCapital, which assists doctors in managing finances. Under the umbrella of MedEnterprises, the growing company has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, the Gold Coast and Queenstown.

"Across the markets we operate in, there’s still room for a lot of growth and as Australasia’s largest medical recruitment agency, we’re preparing to meet growing demand.

"The move to Remarkables House meets our needs for a larger space and suits our business philosophy, that anyone can be exceptional. It has plentiful parking, lots of facilities nearby and is an inspiring space with great lighting, ample space and views of the Remarkables mountains."