Wellington's iconic tugboat and business for sale

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 16:03

The well-known attraction adjacent to the Freyberg Pool and Fitness Centre at the southern end of Oriental Bay is being sold as a going-concern with tenders closing with Bayleys Wellington on 2 August.

Built in Scotland, the tugboat went into service in 1958 as the Auckland Harbour Board tug, Aucklander. After being retired from active harbour service in 1986, it was bought by Wellington businessman Clem Griffiths and came south to become the capital's first floating restaurant.

The boat was renamed Tapuhi II, and from the early-1990s traded first as the Tugboat on the Bay floating restaurant, and later, Skippers Seafood Restaurant.

The owners of Oriental Bay’s much-loved Parade Café, Aldwyn and Janet Cockburn, purchased the tugboat in 2010 when the buildings housing the Parade Café were demolished to make way for an apartment complex.

The Cockburns subsequently leased the tugboat café business to their longstanding Parade Café general manager, Diane Schollar who renamed the business Boat Café.

Mark Sherlock of Bayleys says the boat itself and the business will be sold as one and he expects strong interest from owner-operators looking for a unique hospitality opportunity.

"The boat has a full commercial kitchen, more than 700sqm of dining and event/function spaces over multiple levels and across several decks, and the business has the potential to really take off under enthusiastic and innovative management," he says.

"With the Oriental Parade walkway such a popular path, the tugboat’s café business really hums as walkers, cyclists, family groups and tourists drop in for a coffee or a bite to eat and for the chance to see the harbour from a different perspective.

Sherlock says the boat’s layout would lend itself to mini-conference or team training events. He believes a fresh set of eyes and some new ideas could see business returns going from good to great.

The café itself operates from the main deck of the vessel and is fitted out to provide a main service bar area, full commercial kitchen and various dining areas most of which have expansive sea views. There are also restroom facilities on this level.

Sherlock says the tugboat has a Wellington City Council licence to occupy which includes seven exclusive free-of-charge car parks, along with resource consent and a coastal permit from the Wellington Regional Council.