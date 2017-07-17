Wanaka's most prolific realtor celebrates 15 years in business

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 16:43

From humble beginnings to one of the best in the business, Bayleys Wanaka recently celebrated its 15th year selling real estate north of the Crown Range.

Managing director Mat Andrews has been at the helm since first opening the doors in 2002 and says he is thrilled with the team’s growth given real estate’s cyclical nature with periods of highs, lows and transition.

"Since 2002, Wanaka’s property landscape has changed dramatically. We have weathered the effects of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008 and ploughed into a sustained period of buoyancy and development.

"In particular there has been a huge demand for Wanaka property over the last five years, with record sale numbers and values underpinned by the potential for development and buyers both domestically and abroad seeking a change of lifestyle.

First occupying a modest space with just three salespeople, Bayleys Wanaka has grown to a team of 17, making the move to a slick new office on Ardmore Street in 2014.

"Our reputation has become synonymous with results," says Andrews, who credits Bayleys’ local standing with facilitating the sales of countless high profile transactions.

Once the 34th office in the now 83-strong Bayleys franchise network, Bayleys Wanaka aligned with Bayleys Canterbury in 2004 in a strategic move that has supported the company’s continued growth throughout periods of uncertain activity.

"Increasingly looking to Wanaka and the South Island as a safe haven amongst such global unrest, Wanaka is benefitting from a swathe of new development evidenced by subdivisions Allenby Farms, Mt Iron and Northlake.

"There’s a lot to look forward to as Wanaka grows in both profile and scope, and our team is really grateful to clients and the community for their continued support of the business," Andrews says.