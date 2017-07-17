Double Olympic Champ to front business awards' big night

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 17:35

More than award winners will be revealed at the Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards special gala event in September.

Guests will also hear some of the secrets behind recently retired double Olympic rowing champion Eric Murray’s success.

Murray and fellow Kiwi champion Hamish Bond won Olympic gold in the coxless pair in London in 2012, and again in Rio last year, and remain unbeaten in their last 69 races.

Awards committee spokesperson Andrew McLean is thrilled to have such a high calibre keynote speaker confirmed for the event.

"There are many similarities between competitive sport and business success. Teamwork, dealing with failure, risk taking and of course determination and hard work are essential components in both disciplines," he says. "I’m sure Eric will leave everyone with plenty of food for thought and ideas they can put to practical use in their own business."

McLean says it’s a night not to be missed. "As well as the opportunity to hear Eric speak and celebrate local business success, ticket holders will enjoy great food, live music and of course plenty of networking with other entrepreneurs."